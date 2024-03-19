Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

