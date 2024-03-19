Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $180.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

