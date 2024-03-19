Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 386 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

