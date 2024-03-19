Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,889 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,390.8% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 973,486 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 845,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 139.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,178,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

