Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $925.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $878.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $749.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $478.77 and a one year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,395 shares of company stock worth $10,593,331 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

