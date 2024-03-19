Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

Starbucks stock opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

