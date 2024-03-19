Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $895.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $862.36.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $909.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $829.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.73. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $412.60 and a 1-year high of $951.52. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,344,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

