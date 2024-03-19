Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $32.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DK. TD Cowen raised their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Delek US stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 445.45%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $135,738 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 35.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Delek US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

