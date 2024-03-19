Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Raised by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $60,640,000. Amundi increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.8 %

DAL opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.