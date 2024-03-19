Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

DRMA opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.93.

Institutional Trading of Dermata Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

