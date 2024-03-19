Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 33,660 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of Chesapeake Energy worth $22,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $71.93 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

