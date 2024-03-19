Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.41% of Tenable worth $21,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 4.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $9,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,024.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,768 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Tenable Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

