Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,898,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of Kimco Realty worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,989,000 after purchasing an additional 644,449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 55,450 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,666,000 after buying an additional 3,645,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,862,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

