Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of KE worth $21,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of KE by 13.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 13.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 94,624 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

BEKE opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

