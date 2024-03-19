Deutsche Bank AG Has $20.74 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,982 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.31% of Arrow Electronics worth $20,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

