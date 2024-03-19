Deutsche Bank AG Has $23.49 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Celanese worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

