Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.41% of Teradata worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 935,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,099,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock worth $4,170,505. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

