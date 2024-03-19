Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.29% of Graphic Packaging worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $5,183,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 645,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 80,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 54.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,495,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $28.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

