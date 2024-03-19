Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $14.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,511,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 661,034 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 323,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

