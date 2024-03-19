Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Boosted by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

