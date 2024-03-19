Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the February 14th total of 14,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

