Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $47.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.