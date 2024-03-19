DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (DFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on May 15th

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of DFI opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06).
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DFI Retail Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Archer-Daniels Midland Stock is Rock Steady, but is it a Buy?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- EV Stocks Stall, What About NIO?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.