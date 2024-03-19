DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (DFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on May 15th

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of DFI opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06).

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

