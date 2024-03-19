Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 2,265 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Relx by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Relx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,826,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Relx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,308,000 after purchasing an additional 243,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Relx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Relx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Price Performance

NYSE:RELX opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

