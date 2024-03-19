Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 32.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 60.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,183,000 after acquiring an additional 122,248 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gartner by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $242,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $474.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $479.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.