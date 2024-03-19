Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after buying an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

