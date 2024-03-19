Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 2,550 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

