Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 4,327 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,084,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.