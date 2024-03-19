Dfpg Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $74.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.