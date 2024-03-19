Dfpg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,607 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $255.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.79 and its 200-day moving average is $229.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

