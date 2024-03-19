Dfpg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 273,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 36,799 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $99.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.