Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $414.68 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

