Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

BSY stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

