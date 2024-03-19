Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1496 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

