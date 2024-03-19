Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

