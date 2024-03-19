Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Honest Company is Undergoing an Honestly Solid Turnaround
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- LifeMD Shares Come Back to Life on GLP-1 Business Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.