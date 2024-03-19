Dfpg Investments LLC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after buying an additional 218,439 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 447.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 372,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 122.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,375 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FE stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

