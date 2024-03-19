Dfpg Investments LLC Has $892,000 Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,510 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RBC opened at $261.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.47 and a 200 day moving average of $254.07. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $288.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

