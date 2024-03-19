Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 358,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 156.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 801,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Virtu Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VIRT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

