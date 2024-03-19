Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $67.08.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
