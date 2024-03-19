Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $67,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.58 and a 52-week high of $160.53.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

