Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 4,752 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

