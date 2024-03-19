Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,891 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American Express by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 2,929 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in American Express by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $220.85 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $224.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.47. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

