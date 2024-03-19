Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,860,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,512.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 44,790 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %

EJAN stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $29.72.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.