Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.50. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

