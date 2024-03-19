Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Humana
In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Humana Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:HUM opened at $347.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.54 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Humana Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
