Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $284.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.05 and a fifty-two week high of $288.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.87. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

