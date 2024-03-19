Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 10,366 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

