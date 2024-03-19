Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

ILCV opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

