Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,486,000.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $168.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.19. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $174.58. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

